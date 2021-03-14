12 die, 1014 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 12 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,527, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,014 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 556,236.

Besides, 1,138 patients were declared free of Covid-19 at the same time, raising the total to 510,310 with 91.74 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 16,206 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The latest day's infection rate was 6.26 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.09 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Of the 12 deceased, nine were men and three were women hailed from Dhaka Division.

Among the total deceased since March last year, 6,451 were men and 2,076 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Among the total 8,527 fatalities, 4,771 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,574 in Chattogram division, 481 in Rajshahi division, 563 in Khulna division, 258 in Barishal division, 311 in Sylhet division, 364 in Rangpur division and 197 in Mymensingh division.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,653,724 lives and infected as many as 119,718,103 people across the world till Saturday, according to worldometer.

As many as 96,343,270 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







