PPP projects make little headway in over two decades

The project implementation under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) got no tangible headway over the last two decades except a small success in operating kidney dialysis (hemodialysis) machines in two public hospitals.

Aiming to channel private sector money to the government projects the idea was devised in the year 2010 which is part of the Government Vision 2021 goal to ensure a more rapid and inclusive growth trajectory.

PPP started its operation in 2011 under the Prime Minister's Office and it wrote letters to all the ministries to identify projects which could be managed and operated with private sector investment instead of full government support.

Even it assured private sector entrepreneurs that their investments would be secure and there will be no political intervention in the projects funded under PPP.

Till today the authority got over 150 project ideas from different ministries but finally the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved 79 projects from the recommended numbers but in twenty years long duration its only success is in establishing two kidney dialysis units at two government owned hospitals in Dhaka and Chittagong.

These hemodialysis projects is funded by Indian firms which invested Tk 300 million including borrowing Tk 100 million from Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL), a government owned specialised non-banking financial institution.

The Daily Observer Correspondent found that as per Vision 2021 and huge matrix of activities over the last two decades the achievement is not worth mentioning.

Currently apart from dialysis machines the other projects which are at the construction level but not operational are construction of Dhaka-Elevated Expressway, construction and operation of 2 (two) incomplete Jetties of MPA at Mongla, construction of High-rise Residential Apartment Buildings for Low and Middle Income Group of People at Jhilmil Residential Project in Dhaka and two others.

Md Abul Bashar, Director General of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) said there is huge mindset gap among the ministries if any approved projects would finally receive private investments or the government alone will fund it.

He said, "Till today we have formulated comprehensive guidelines to secure private party investments in partnership with the government."

He said a project study cost is higher and there should be availability of funds, inter ministerial collective efforts and mindset of allowing private parties in the government's development projects.

He said, "We have already assured private sectors about their secure investments but the existing loopholes and all should come forward with the projects which already have been approved."

Another official said viable projects should come forward as private sector investors want to see their investment benefits.

According to latest data available from the PPPA the CCEA has approved projects to be funded with private party are in heath, transport, tourism, industry, power, shipping, urban, civil accommodation, economic zones and in information technologies.

Of the 79 projects two are in operational stage, six in construction stage, twelve in award stage, sixteen in Project Development Stage - Adviser Appointment for assessment, seventeen in CCEA approval stage and twenty in Project Development Stage.







