

Dipu Moni’s remarks on reopening of edn instts puts academics in dilemma

Many of them said that already the prolonged school closure decision has impacted negatively on the educational career of the students due to government's orders to shut down the schools.

And now if government takes another decision to shut down the schools for a further period of time that will definitely plunge the students in an indescribable situation across the country.

But some teachers, however, came up with a thought that as still the health experts have not come to one definitive conclusion about the traits of such virus therefore a concrete decision relating to the school reopening and students' presence in the school should not be fixed up.

Talking to the Daily Observer Rasheda K Choudhury, Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and former adviser to a caretaker government said that if government decides to further close down the schools then the dropout rates will

be higher than other times.

"The closing of schools since last year after spread of Covid -19, has already opened the possibility of spurt in dropouts rates in schools especially in the remote areas. Now if the period is extended then the dropout rate will surely increase as those who are currently missing out on learning, will be reluctant to go back to school anymore," she said.

However, Dhaka University's Vice Chancelor, Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, said we are having a pandemic situation since last year. Although the situation got a bit normal, it has turned worse again.

Amid this situation, we must follow the assessment of the health experts before taking any decision and a combined decision should be adopted so that no students face any unexpected situation.

"Actually we have not got any verified fact about this virus yet. Its traits are very unpredictable. So we are learning from our own experience and also from the global level as well.

So we should not take any hasty decision as the disease is evolving, he said.

However, Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former Vice Chanclor of Dhaka University said that there is logic behind government's decision.

As we notice the numbers of Covid-19 patients have increased, so the government cannot take any decision, because it is the area of the health experts who can understand what is the trend and where it is heading.

I strongly believe that our government has good will to re-open the schools, colleges and universities as it has declared the reopening of schools on March 30 and Universities in April.

The government also ensured vaccination of the teachers and other employees so that the our students would attend the schools and college without any risks.

"But we have observed the contamination of Covid-19 has literally increased, that forces our government to review the decision in regard of opening the schools," he said.

"I must recall when government was thinking to reopen the schools that time I observed many parents were hesitant to send their children to schools. And many of them said that even if government re open the school they would not send their children until the pandemic situation turns to be normal, he said.

Lecturer Sabok Biswas, Govt Batiaghata Degree College, Khulna said that the quality of education has already fallen, now the extension of closure will push the students towards more uncertain situation.







