

Sudden spurt in C-19 cases causes great concern

Within three weeks, the number of new coronavirus patients has increased in the country. According to the statistics of The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there has been an increase of 67.27 per cent new patient patients this week as compared to last week. The number of patients identified in that week has increased by 38.69 per cent compared to the previous week.

Statistics show the latest three weeks detection of corona patients in the country:

February 21 detection 327, February 23 detection 366, February 24 detection 399, February 25 detection 428, February 26 detection 426, February 27 detection 470 and February 27 detection 407.

From February 21 to 27 a total of 2,823 Covid-19 patients had been detected.

March 1 detection 385, March 2 detection 585, March 3 detection 515, March 4 detection 614, March 5 detection 619, March 5 detection 676, March 6 detection 540.

From February 28 to March 6 a total of 3,934 Covid-19 patients had bben detected.

March 7 detection 606, March 9 detection 845, March 10 detection 912, March 11 detection 1,018, March 12 detection 1,051, March 13 detection 1,066, March 13 detection 1,014.

From March 7 to 13 a total of 6,512 Covid-19 patients had been detected.

Asked if the carelessness about maintaining hygiene rules among people after taking vaccine is behind the sudden rise, the ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "I don't think so. Because hygiene rules have never been followed in Bangladesh, only in Dhaka city, Chittagong and Narayanganj where the infection was high, people have maintained a little."

"After the vaccination, less people are wearing masks. 'Freedom is not given to not wearing a mask after vaccination. That is why we say that even after getting vaccinated, you have to follow the hygiene rules. Vaccination is not the only tool, but one of many. We have to wear a face mask, keep washing our hands, adhering to social distancing, not to go to public gatherings and if one has to go, he has to maintain all types of safety measures."

In December 2019, the first coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, a city of China and gradually spread around the world. The first three corona patients were identified in Bangladesh on March 8 last year, according to IEDCR. Exactly 10 days later, the organization reported the death of the first corona patient.

Although the number of patients has been increasing regularly since then, the situation in the country has been deteriorating since mid-May. From the last week of that month, the patient detection rate has gone up to over 20 per cent and the infection has intensified in June. The number of new patients has been declining since August. Since then it has been on the decline. On February 3, the detection rate dropped to 2.92 per cent.

Asking about why the infection is suddenly increasing, Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, A member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and virologist, said, "Very few people are wearing face mask. The tendency of people to go to social events has increased. I also see news in the media that there are no vacancies in hotels around the tourist spot. So how do you think that the infection of corona will decrease?"

Although everyone feared a second wave of corona virus during the winter, Prof Nazrul Islam said the opposite. "In winter, our country is prone to influenza-I, para-influenza-III, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and rhinovirus," he said adding that "Due to these, cold, cough, fever and pneumonia are more common in winter. These viruses are respiratory viruses. The coronavirus is the same and the rule of the virus is that when one enters the body, it does not allow another virus to enter easily. Even if it enters, it takes out others."

At the same time, he thinks that it is necessary to research whether a new strain has entered Bangladesh or not. Advising to be vigilant about re-infection of corona, Nazrul Islam said the government needs to work on a regular basis to regulate hygiene including use of face masks.

Mushtaq Hossain, an adviser and epidemiologist of IEDCR, said, "It is possible to say that the infection is rising, but it cannot be confirmed without research as to why it is increasing. We assume that the temperature is increasing and now it is difficult to survive without a fan or air conditioner. But if there are a lot of people without face masks in a closed place, then a corona-infected patient will infect others through the air. At the same time a new variant of the Corona B117 has been found in the UK. This variant was found in one of the few infected people in Sylhet last January. I don't want to say whether it is for that or not, it needs to be analyzed whether the rate of infection is increasing in the whole of Bangladesh or in a particular area."

"There is not even a face mask on the face of a man on the street, they are huddling together in a tea stall and drinking tea. There is no awareness of wearing a face mask, no one maintains social distance. The government needs to work to raise awareness now. Otherwise, the danger will not take time to increase," he added.





People are reluctant to maintain safety measures including wearing face masks, washing hands periodically and maintaining social distancing, once they get vaccinated. Due to these reason Covid-19 infection is increasing day by day, said experts.Within three weeks, the number of new coronavirus patients has increased in the country. According to the statistics of The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there has been an increase of 67.27 per cent new patient patients this week as compared to last week. The number of patients identified in that week has increased by 38.69 per cent compared to the previous week.Statistics show the latest three weeks detection of corona patients in the country:February 21 detection 327, February 23 detection 366, February 24 detection 399, February 25 detection 428, February 26 detection 426, February 27 detection 470 and February 27 detection 407.From February 21 to 27 a total of 2,823 Covid-19 patients had been detected.March 1 detection 385, March 2 detection 585, March 3 detection 515, March 4 detection 614, March 5 detection 619, March 5 detection 676, March 6 detection 540.From February 28 to March 6 a total of 3,934 Covid-19 patients had bben detected.March 7 detection 606, March 9 detection 845, March 10 detection 912, March 11 detection 1,018, March 12 detection 1,051, March 13 detection 1,066, March 13 detection 1,014.From March 7 to 13 a total of 6,512 Covid-19 patients had been detected.Asked if the carelessness about maintaining hygiene rules among people after taking vaccine is behind the sudden rise, the ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "I don't think so. Because hygiene rules have never been followed in Bangladesh, only in Dhaka city, Chittagong and Narayanganj where the infection was high, people have maintained a little.""After the vaccination, less people are wearing masks. 'Freedom is not given to not wearing a mask after vaccination. That is why we say that even after getting vaccinated, you have to follow the hygiene rules. Vaccination is not the only tool, but one of many. We have to wear a face mask, keep washing our hands, adhering to social distancing, not to go to public gatherings and if one has to go, he has to maintain all types of safety measures."In December 2019, the first coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, a city of China and gradually spread around the world. The first three corona patients were identified in Bangladesh on March 8 last year, according to IEDCR. Exactly 10 days later, the organization reported the death of the first corona patient.Although the number of patients has been increasing regularly since then, the situation in the country has been deteriorating since mid-May. From the last week of that month, the patient detection rate has gone up to over 20 per cent and the infection has intensified in June. The number of new patients has been declining since August. Since then it has been on the decline. On February 3, the detection rate dropped to 2.92 per cent.Asking about why the infection is suddenly increasing, Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, A member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and virologist, said, "Very few people are wearing face mask. The tendency of people to go to social events has increased. I also see news in the media that there are no vacancies in hotels around the tourist spot. So how do you think that the infection of corona will decrease?"Although everyone feared a second wave of corona virus during the winter, Prof Nazrul Islam said the opposite. "In winter, our country is prone to influenza-I, para-influenza-III, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and rhinovirus," he said adding that "Due to these, cold, cough, fever and pneumonia are more common in winter. These viruses are respiratory viruses. The coronavirus is the same and the rule of the virus is that when one enters the body, it does not allow another virus to enter easily. Even if it enters, it takes out others."At the same time, he thinks that it is necessary to research whether a new strain has entered Bangladesh or not. Advising to be vigilant about re-infection of corona, Nazrul Islam said the government needs to work on a regular basis to regulate hygiene including use of face masks.Mushtaq Hossain, an adviser and epidemiologist of IEDCR, said, "It is possible to say that the infection is rising, but it cannot be confirmed without research as to why it is increasing. We assume that the temperature is increasing and now it is difficult to survive without a fan or air conditioner. But if there are a lot of people without face masks in a closed place, then a corona-infected patient will infect others through the air. At the same time a new variant of the Corona B117 has been found in the UK. This variant was found in one of the few infected people in Sylhet last January. I don't want to say whether it is for that or not, it needs to be analyzed whether the rate of infection is increasing in the whole of Bangladesh or in a particular area.""There is not even a face mask on the face of a man on the street, they are huddling together in a tea stall and drinking tea. There is no awareness of wearing a face mask, no one maintains social distance. The government needs to work to raise awareness now. Otherwise, the danger will not take time to increase," he added.