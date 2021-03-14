

Moudud’s condition worsens

"His condition is critical and not free from fear. He undergoes kidney dialysis for four hours on Saturday," said his personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon to the daily Observer.

The former law minister has been struggling for a few days to get oxygen due to lung congestion. He has serious kidney complications.

The party leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are frequently communicating with Hasna Jasimuddin Moudud, who is there, said Sujon.

On March 9, Moudud was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital following the deterioration of his physical condition.

