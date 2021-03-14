Video
Moudud’s condition worsens

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The health condition of BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed, who has been undergoing treatment in Singapore, is remaining unchanged.
"His condition is critical and not free from fear. He undergoes kidney dialysis for four hours on Saturday," said his personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon to the daily Observer.
The former law minister has been struggling for a few days to get oxygen due to lung congestion. He has serious kidney complications.
The party leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are frequently communicating with Hasna Jasimuddin Moudud, who is there, said Sujon.
On March 9, Moudud was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital following the deterioration of his physical condition.
On February 1, the BNP leader was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for advanced treatment.  Moudud is one of the founding members of the BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in military ruler HM Ershad's government. After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 2001.



