UN team to assess housing facilities for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar

The UN has expressed its willingness to send a technical team to visit Bhasan Char for assessment of the housing facilities of Rohingyas there, Foreign Ministry official said.

"UN said it wanted to send one of its technical teams to the island. Some heads of the UN missions in Dhaka and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen discussed the issue. They will finalise the date within a day or two," the official said.

Bangladesh repeatedly urged the UN bodies to visit BhasanChar as they raised their voice against the relocation of Rohingays from Cox's Bazaar. They submitted the terms of reference for the visit in December 2019.

"It moves in different way while the newly-appointed UNHCR Representative Johannes van der Klaauw posted in Dhaka," the official said.

Time and again, the UN raised concerns over risks of tidal surge and cyclone on the remote island.

The government said the Char is a much better living place than the Cox's Bazar camp. It has built about 120 brick-built cluster villages and 120 cyclone shelters, flood protection embankments, hospitals and playgrounds and ensured facilities for education, farming and fishing, and developed a housing facility for 100,000 Rohingyas at Bhasanchar.

"Separate buildings for the UN and other international aid agencies have also been constructed at Bhasan Char," he said.

Meanwhile, government has already relocated some 13,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. Bangladesh Navy implemented the Tk 3,100 crore housing project after some 750,000 Rohingyas had fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017 and took shelter in the camps in Teknaf and Ukhia.

The NGOs are now providing essential services, including food and medical supplies, with their own fund. This is possible now as the number of the Rohingyas there is only some 13,000. However, assistance from the UN and international aid agencies will be required once one lakh Rohingyas are relocated there, the official said.







