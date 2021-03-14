Video
AL picks Adv Nuruddin for Laxmipur by-polls

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League has nominated Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan for contesting the by-election in Laxmipur 2 constituency slated for April 11.
He is the incumbent general secretary of Awami League Laxmipur district unit.
AL Parliamentary Board and Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board picked Nuruddin Chowdhury to contest the by-polls to the parliamentary seat at a meeting held at Ganobhaban on Saturday with party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The seat was declared vacant on February 22 after independent MP Kazi Shahidul Paplu was sentenced to four years in prison by a Kuwaiti Court on January 28 on charges of his involvement in human trafficking and money laundering.  


