AL gets 8 posts, BNP 6 in SCBA polls

Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:06 AM
Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Awami League-backed White Panel bagged eight out of 14 posts, including that of the president, in the two-day Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections ended on Thursday.
BNP-backed Blue Panel got six other posts, including that of the secretary.
Former law minister and Awami League Presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru has been elected president of the SCBA. Incumbent secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal has been reelected secretary of the SCBA.
Abdul Matin Khasru bagged 2,968 votes while his nearest rival Md Fazlur Rahman of the Blue Panel got 2,132 votes.
Ruhul Quddus Kazal of Blue Panel bagged 3,095 votes while his nearest rival Abdul Alim Mia of the White Panel got 2,204 votes.
Justice (retd) AFM Abdur Rahman, convenor of the seven-member election sub-committee, announced the election results on Friday night. Around 5,486 lawyers out of total 7,721 cast their votes at SCBA auditorium. Fifty-one candidates contested for 14 posts in the two-day SCBA elections held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Muhammad Shafique Ullah (White Panel) and Md Jalal Uddin (Blue Panel) were elected vice-presidents. White Panel candidate Dr Md Iqbal Karim has been elected treasurer.
Mahmud Hasan (Blue Panel) and Safayat Sultana Rume (White Panel) won the assistant secretary posts.
Four elected members of the executive committee are from the White Panel and the rest three from Blue Panel.
The elected members are Mahfuzur Rahman Roman (White), ABM Shibli Sadekin (White), SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud (Blue), Parvin Kowser Munni (Blue), Mintu Kumar Mondal (White), Redwan Ahmed Runjib (Blue) and Muntasir Uddin Ahmed (White).


