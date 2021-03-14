Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10-Year Sentence In Graft Case 

Haji Salim to appeal against HC verdict, says his lawyer

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Lawmaker Haji Md Salim will move the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court (HC) verdict that upheld his 10 years sentence in a graft case, said lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza.
The HC verdict would not hamper my client (Haji Md Salim) parliamentary membership as until the issue of his conviction is settled by the apex court, he told the Daily Observer on Saturday evening.  
Lawyer Raza said, "We have not received any copy of the verdict because it has not been released yet. After receiving the verdict, we will appeal before the Appellate Division."
Refuting to ACC lawyer's comment, Raza said, "The question will arise when it the apex court finally settles the issue. We have a chance in our hand to file an appeal against the HC verdict. According to our Constitution, the HC verdict is not final."
Earlier, The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that Haji Salim could no longer remain an MP as per Article (2) (d) of the Constitution as the HC upheld his 10 years' jail sentence.
Questioning the intention of ACC lawyer's comment, he said, two parliament members-Awami League leader MK Alamgir and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya-remained in parliament as their appeals were pending with the Appellate Division.
The case was filed in 2007 when the military-backed caretaker government was in power. Although the allegations were similar against MK Alamgir and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya like Haji Salim, but they were acquitted by the HC, he said.
On March 9, the HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld a lower court verdict that convicted and sentenced Haji Md Salim to 10 years in prison in a graft case filed by the ACC in 2007.
It also upheld a fine of Tk 10 lakh imposed on Haji Salim for amassing wealth worth Tk 14.65 crore beyond known sources of his income.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moudud’s condition worsens
Bangladesh Unemployed Diploma Nurses' Association stages a demonstration
Mirza Fakhrul inaugurating a blood donation programme
UN team to assess housing facilities for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Sunamganj clash leaves one dead
AL picks Adv Nuruddin for Laxmipur by-polls
AL gets 8 posts, BNP 6 in SCBA polls
Two musicians killed in road crash at Mirsharai


Latest News
Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return
86,132 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
Inner bar dredging of Mongla Port begins
BCB to replace Vettori with a local coach
Benzema to the rescue again as Real Madrid edge past Elche
Unexpected nor'wester showers Dhaka
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Most Read News
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Jalmanush (The Pirates)
Jubo League cuts off Swechchhasebak League leader's wrist
Women empowerment in Bangladesh
Appeal for help!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
International Women's Day Celebration in Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Economic regionalism and Bangladesh: South Asian perspective
Boy dies from 'wrong treatment'; doctors, nurses flee away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft