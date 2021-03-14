Haji Salim to appeal against HC verdict, says his lawyer

Lawmaker Haji Md Salim will move the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court (HC) verdict that upheld his 10 years sentence in a graft case, said lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza.

The HC verdict would not hamper my client (Haji Md Salim) parliamentary membership as until the issue of his conviction is settled by the apex court, he told the Daily Observer on Saturday evening.

Lawyer Raza said, "We have not received any copy of the verdict because it has not been released yet. After receiving the verdict, we will appeal before the Appellate Division."

Refuting to ACC lawyer's comment, Raza said, "The question will arise when it the apex court finally settles the issue. We have a chance in our hand to file an appeal against the HC verdict. According to our Constitution, the HC verdict is not final."

Earlier, The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that Haji Salim could no longer remain an MP as per Article (2) (d) of the Constitution as the HC upheld his 10 years' jail sentence.

Questioning the intention of ACC lawyer's comment, he said, two parliament members-Awami League leader MK Alamgir and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya-remained in parliament as their appeals were pending with the Appellate Division.

The case was filed in 2007 when the military-backed caretaker government was in power. Although the allegations were similar against MK Alamgir and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya like Haji Salim, but they were acquitted by the HC, he said.

On March 9, the HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld a lower court verdict that convicted and sentenced Haji Md Salim to 10 years in prison in a graft case filed by the ACC in 2007.

It also upheld a fine of Tk 10 lakh imposed on Haji Salim for amassing wealth worth Tk 14.65 crore beyond known sources of his income.







