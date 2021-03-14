BD awaits signing series of  deals with different countries

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said here on Saturday that government will sign series of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with a number of countries during the visits of their heads of state and government, including that of India but he did not elaborate.

"Teesta deal was signed 10 years ago but not implemented. The most important thing is that the Indian Prime Minister, leader of the world's biggest democracy and our biggest neighbor, will visit Bangladesh, it's a matter of pleasure. Four other Southeast Asian leaders will also be here... It'll be a big festival," he said while replying to a question from reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, many foreign leaders are expected to arrive in Dhaka marking the celebrations of 50 years of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"During the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina might raise some issues which have already been discussed or settled so that those continue and get implemented. We all know the issues and know how much they'll do, and they're also aware of it."

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be present at the programme as the guest of honour on March 17, while Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on March 19, President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari on March 22, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on March 24 and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on March 26.

Besides, recorded speeches from heads of state and government of different countries, the chiefs of international organisations and prominent persons will be screened in the events of other five days.

Television channels, online media and social media will broadcast the programmes live every day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver welcome speeches at the programme on March 17, while Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on March 18, OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on March 20, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on March 22, Pope Francis on March 24, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Japanese friend of Bangladesh Takashi Hayakawa's son Osamu Hayakawa on March 25.

Replying to another question over the stranded Rohingyas in the Andaman Sea, he said there is no logic that Bangladesh will bring them back as they were found 1700 kms off Bangladesh maritime territory and the ship in which they got stuck is a Thai vessel.

Usually discussions are held during the visits of heads of government or state, and secretary-level discussions are held with India every day on various critical issues, including water, commerce and border killing, said the Foreign Minister responding to another question over the upcoming visits of the foreign leaders.

A 10-day special programme will kick off in the city's national parade square ground on March 17, marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

About the health protocols of the progrmames, Dr Momen said the programmes will be arranged maintaining all the precautions as local and foreign guests will participate in these programmes.

All the preparations have already been completed following the directives of the Prime Minister to arrange the 10-day programme with the theme of 'Mujib Chirontan' on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary on March 17 and the Golden Jubilee of Independence on March 26, he said.

Among the programmes, there will be separate theme-based discussions, cultural programmes, audio-visual and other presentations to pay tributes to Bangabandhu every day.

President Abdul Hamid will be present in the 10-day programme on March 17, 22 and 26, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26.

Heads of state and government of different countries will be present as guests of honour at the programmes on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26. The programme will begin at 4:30pm and conclude at 8pm on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26. On the other five days, it will start at 5:16pm and end at 8pm, he added.









