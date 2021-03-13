Video
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Two cops stabbed in Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Mar 13: Two policemen were stabbed in Faridganj area of Chandpur when they were trying to arrest one Rubel Saha, an accused wanted in six cases.
Rubel was also shot by police during the encounter.
Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Jamshed (40) and Shafiq Mia (28) were stabbed in the chest and hand. They were taken to Faridganj Upazila Hospital, local police station's in-charge Mohammad Shahid Hossain said.
Injured Rubel was first taken to Chandpur Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Dr Sujauddaula Rubel, a resident doctor at the Chandpur Sadar Hospital, said that Rubel had been shot twice in the chest.   



