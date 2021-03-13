Nat’l Moon Sighting Committee meets today

The National Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on Sunday to fix the date of holy Shab-e-Barat of Hijri 1442 after reviewing reports on the appearance of the moon of Shaban month.

The meeting will be held at Islamic Foundation conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6:00pm today. State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting, an official release said here on Saturday.

People are requested to inform the committee about moon sighting over the following telephone numbers - 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 - or through fax numbers - 9563397 and 9555951. -BSS













