Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:43 PM
Garment worker burned to death in Savar fire

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

A garment worker was burned to death in a fire at a house at Nagarchar in Rajphulbaria of Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Mollah, 32, son of Azgar Mollah of Bhaga upazila in Rajshahi district.
FM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said Shariful used to live with his family at the house of Atoar Mia of Tetuljhora as a tenant. He was a worker of Golden Stich Factory of Rajfhulbaria area.
Local people said when a fire broke out at the house of Shariful early in the morning his wife Surya Khatun managed to come out from the home.
But Shariful failed to come out the burning house as he was asleep when the fire broke out.
Local people managed to extinguish the fire and took Shariful to local hospital where doctors declared him dead.     -UNB


