

Chhatra Union pays tributes to Raju

Leaders and activists of Student Union placed wreaths at the portrait of Raju sculpture near TSC on the Dhaka University campus at 8:00am on Saturday.

As part of the tributes, Bangladesh Chhatra Union published an E-Book compilation in remembrance of Raju.

A statement from the Student Union stated they urged the university authority for the observance of March 13 as Raju Day, demanded justice for Raju's murder and establishment of a terror-free campus.

Besides, a student-worker-public solidarity rally held at the feet of the Raju Memorial sculpture at 4:00pm conducted by the union.

Jahangirnagar University Economics Department Prof Dr Anu Muhammad,

DU International Relations Department Prof Dr Tanzim Uddin Khan, photographer Shahidul Islam expressed solidarity with them.

Tanzim Uddin Khan said this state and the government becomes imperialist. They are arresting people under the Digital Security Act and killing them in prison without trial. In the colonial era, those who opposed them were imprisoned and killed indiscriminately by the colonial rulers.

Around hundred activists were present in the gathering.

The leaders claimed for repeal of Digital Security Act (DSA), release of all political prisoners, withdrawal of false cases filed against student leaders and justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed.

Raju was the social welfare secretary of the then Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). He was a student of the department of Soil Science of the University.

Former DUCSU social welfare secretary Akhter Hossen said, since Raju's resistance against terror in 1992, still the students of several institutions are being persecuted due to dirty politics. Through the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, we see that the purpose for which we remember Raju is not fulfilled yet.

The figures of eight people in Raju Memorial sculpture are Munim Hossain Rana, Shahana Akter Shilu, Saeed Hasan Tuhin, Abdullah Mahmud Khan, Tasfir Siddique, Hasan Hafizur Rahman Sohel, Utpal Chandra Roy and Golam Kibria Roni.









Bangladesh Chhatra Union on Saturday observed Raju Day commemorating Moin Hossain Raju, a leader of Chhatra Union, who was shot and killed during a demonstration against police inaction and atrocious gunfight between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League activists at Dhaka University on this day in 1992.Leaders and activists of Student Union placed wreaths at the portrait of Raju sculpture near TSC on the Dhaka University campus at 8:00am on Saturday.As part of the tributes, Bangladesh Chhatra Union published an E-Book compilation in remembrance of Raju.A statement from the Student Union stated they urged the university authority for the observance of March 13 as Raju Day, demanded justice for Raju's murder and establishment of a terror-free campus.Besides, a student-worker-public solidarity rally held at the feet of the Raju Memorial sculpture at 4:00pm conducted by the union.Jahangirnagar University Economics Department Prof Dr Anu Muhammad,DU International Relations Department Prof Dr Tanzim Uddin Khan, photographer Shahidul Islam expressed solidarity with them.Tanzim Uddin Khan said this state and the government becomes imperialist. They are arresting people under the Digital Security Act and killing them in prison without trial. In the colonial era, those who opposed them were imprisoned and killed indiscriminately by the colonial rulers.Around hundred activists were present in the gathering.The leaders claimed for repeal of Digital Security Act (DSA), release of all political prisoners, withdrawal of false cases filed against student leaders and justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed.Raju was the social welfare secretary of the then Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). He was a student of the department of Soil Science of the University.Former DUCSU social welfare secretary Akhter Hossen said, since Raju's resistance against terror in 1992, still the students of several institutions are being persecuted due to dirty politics. Through the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, we see that the purpose for which we remember Raju is not fulfilled yet.The figures of eight people in Raju Memorial sculpture are Munim Hossain Rana, Shahana Akter Shilu, Saeed Hasan Tuhin, Abdullah Mahmud Khan, Tasfir Siddique, Hasan Hafizur Rahman Sohel, Utpal Chandra Roy and Golam Kibria Roni.