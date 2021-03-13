Aleem Al-Razee’s death anniv today

Video
Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The 36th death anniversary of Dr. Aleem Al-Razee, a celebrated jurist, parliamentarian, educationist and philanthropist, will be observed today with due solemnity in the country.
A legendary figure, Razee was at the forefront of all political struggles and socio-cultural movements unleashed in the country to win democracy, human rights and freedom of expression of the people.
As an independent member of the then Pakistan National Assembly during 1965 to 1969, Dr. Razee played a sheet anchor role not only in defending freedom and democracy but also in pleading the cause of the then East Pakistani Bengalees who were subjected to unjust domination, discrimination and deprivation by the ruling elites of the then West Pakistan in all walks of life.     -UNB


