Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:42 PM
Lascelles rescues priceless point for struggling Newcastle

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEWCASTLE, MAR 13: Jamaal Lascelles rescued Newcastle with a last-gasp equaliser as the Premier League strugglers earned a 1-1 draw in a dramatic finale against Aston Villa on Friday.
Steve Bruce's side fell behind with only four minutes left at St James' Park when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark deflected Ollie Watkins' header into his own net.
But Newcastle captain Lascelles bailed out his troubled team just seconds from the final whistle at St James' Park.
"The goal they scored was a bit of a fluke. Then you have to show desire to get back into it and we did that. We at least deserved that," Bruce said.
Despite the nerve-jangling escape, Newcastle are without a win in their last five league matches and the threat of sinking into the Championship grows more serious by the week.
They are just two points above the relegation zone and both third bottom Fulham and fourth bottom Brighton would go above them if they win this weekend.
"There are still 10 games to go. We've got to show the same attitude. I'm still convinced we'll be OK," Bruce said.
The Magpies were 10 points clear of Fulham last month, but now Bruce is fighting to avoid the sack as a turbulent season reaches boiling point.
The former Manchester United defender has been involved in a dressing room row with Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, while feuding with the media and enduring criticism from frustrated fans.
Next week's clash against Brighton looms as a defining moment in the campaign for Newcastle.    -AFP



