Moenchengladbach crash again ahead of Man City clash

BERLIN, MAR 13: Borussia Moenchengladbach slumped to a fifth consecutive Bundesliga defeat on Friday, losing 3-1 at Augsburg just four days before they face Manchester City in the Champions League.

Borussia haven't won since mid-January and are without a victory since it was announced Marco Rose will coach Dortmund next season.

They are also facing Champions League misery in Budapest on Tuesday when they will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their last-16 tie against runaway Premier League leaders City.

On Friday, they squandered a chance to take a first-half lead when Lars Stindl missed a penalty.

Substitute Ruben Vargas gave Augsburg a 52nd-minute lead which was cancelled out 15 minutes later by German international Florian Neuhaus.

Marco Richter restored the home team's lead with Andre Hahn adding a third goal in the dying moments.

The win lifted Augsburg five points clear of the relegation zone while Borussia are in 10th spot, 10 points off the Champions League places.


















