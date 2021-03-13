Independence Day Handball begins today

The Independence Day Handball competition (man and woman) begins today (Sunday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

A total of nine teams including five of men's and four of women's are taking part in the eight-day meet, organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).

The competition will be held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After the league basis matches, the top two teams of both sections will play the final scheduled to be held on March 21 at the same venue.

Participating teams:

Men's teams: Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Chapainawabganj District Sports Association, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association, Border Guard Bangladesh and Bangladesh Police Handball Club.

Women's teams: Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Police , Jamalpur Sports Academy and Nasrul Hamid Sports Academy. -BSS



