Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:42 PM
Women's Development Independence Cup Hockey begins today

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Women's Development Independence Cup Hockey competition begins today (Sunday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city with two matches scheduled to be held on the opening day.
In the day's opening matches, Narail district will take on Jessore district at 2 pm while Jhenaidah district meets Thakurgaon district at 4.15 pm.
Air Chief Marshal and Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) president Masihuzzaman Serniabat is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest.
A total of thirteen teams, twelve district teams and Bangladesh Krira Shikka Protisthan (BKSP), split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by BHF.
After the group phase matches, the champion team from each group will play the semifinals slated for March 23.
The final of the competition will be held on March 24 at the same venue.
The participating teams:
Group A - Jhenaidah, Joypurhat and Thakurgaon districts.
Group B - Narail, Chattogram and Jessore districts.
Group C - Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur districts.
Group D - BKSP, Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh districts.     -BSS


