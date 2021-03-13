Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archer determined to clinch World Cup place despite elbow worries

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

AHMEDABAD, MARCH 13: England's emphatic win over India in their opening T20 showdown revealed concerns for both sides as they seek to build momentum before this year's World Cup.
Top-ranked side England must worry about the elbow of their star bowler Jofra Archer, while number two India will be fretting about their batting -- with captain Virat Kohli in the spotlight after failing to score for the third time in five international innings.
Archer was declared man of the match after taking three wickets in Friday's eight wicket trouncing of India, who could manage only 124-7 against England's disciplined bowlers.
But after the game he revealed his struggle with a troublesome elbow that made him miss two of the four Tests in India -- that England lost 3-1. And there was no firm commitment for the World Cup to be held in India in October-November, and the Ashes tour to Australia after.
"It is still a way away, I need to take care of my elbow first before I think about what is going to happen," Archer told reporters.
Archer said that on arriving in India he told the England management his arm was "not feeling great".
"I didn't have to say it twice," he said. "They jumped on it and already started making plans. We are all on the same page.
"So for me in the immediate, I am going to get through the series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure that I am going to the World Cup and the Ashes."
His captain Eoin Morgan praised Archer's performance in a bowling line-up full of quality pace with Mark Wood and Chris Jordan.
"He is excellent, and I think our bowling unit today again similar to our batting unit has a lot of competition for places," Morgan said after the win.
India faltered in the T20 opener after a successful Test season with Kohli keen to fix their problems in what will almost certainly be their last 20 over series before the World Cup.
Kohli blamed a "lack of execution" by top batters whose poor shots gave Archer and spinner Adil Rashid key early wickets.
"These five games are the only ones we have before the T20 World Cup," said Kohli.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lascelles rescues priceless point for struggling Newcastle
Moyes enjoys renaissance after wilderness years
Arteta fears 'special' Spurs attack
Lazio struggle past Crotone as Bayern salvage job looms
Two-time champion Tsitsipas stunned by world 93 Herbert in Marseille
Moenchengladbach crash again ahead of Man City clash
Solskjaer unsure about De Gea's return to ManU side after Spain trip
Independence Day Handball begins today


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft