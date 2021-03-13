BPL likely to hold in January next year

The fate of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the most rigorous domestic tournament in the country, is opaque for this year due to busy international calendar coming forth. So, BCB is in a contemplation to arrange next BPL in January 2022.

"We'll be able to decide about BPL after going through our international schedules," BCB Board Director and BPL Governing Council Member Secretary Ismail Haider Mollik told journalists on Saturday at Mirpur.

"There have two windows open in front of us. One in November but discussion is going on about Pakistan tour during that time. Again, New Zealand are slated for to come in December. In that case, BPL can be deferred till January," he explained.

BCB deferred BPL 2018 to January 2019 for international busyness and arranged another BPL in December that year to commemorate the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. No BPL took place in 2020 due to pandemic caused by Covid-19.

"We have finalised a calendar for five years during our calendar meeting and discussed about the issues. National players have very busy schedule at home and with away series. So, they will not be available to take part in NCL, BCL and DPL. We must try to arrange BPL with all our national cricketers," Mollik revealed the reasons.















