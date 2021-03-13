Video
Executive Committee of Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation elected

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

In lieu with the National Sports Council circular 221/ kho kho/ 555 dated 11/03/2021 new executive committee of Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation is formed on Saturday. Members of district and clubs selected the committee, says a press release of the Federation.
Freedom Fighter and member secretary of Krira Paribar Fazlur Rahman Babul is elected as the Secretary General while Engineer Abdul Muktadir, Sayeed Ahmed, Parveen Laila and Abdul Hakim Miah are the new vice-presidents of the federation.
Among others, Kazi ABM Ibrahim and Abdul Munnaf Sarkar are the Joint Secretaries whereas SM Habibur Rahman gets the mandate as the Treasurer. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Meer Kaiser Sadik, Md. Saidul Haque, Md. Abdur Rahim, Md. Jahidul Islam, Abbas Talukder, Purabi Majumdar, Al-Amin, Md. Sohag, Md. Abdur Rashid Munnu, Sohel Al Mamun Nishad, Md. Lutfur Karim, Azharul Islam, Abdus Sadek, Kamruzzaman and Mohammad Jahangir Alam are the executive members of the committee.
According to the constitution of the Federation, Senior Secretary Shah Kamal is the President of the Federation.


