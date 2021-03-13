

Executive Committee of Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation elected

Freedom Fighter and member secretary of Krira Paribar Fazlur Rahman Babul is elected as the Secretary General while Engineer Abdul Muktadir, Sayeed Ahmed, Parveen Laila and Abdul Hakim Miah are the new vice-presidents of the federation.

Among others, Kazi ABM Ibrahim and Abdul Munnaf Sarkar are the Joint Secretaries whereas SM Habibur Rahman gets the mandate as the Treasurer. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Meer Kaiser Sadik, Md. Saidul Haque, Md. Abdur Rahim, Md. Jahidul Islam, Abbas Talukder, Purabi Majumdar, Al-Amin, Md. Sohag, Md. Abdur Rashid Munnu, Sohel Al Mamun Nishad, Md. Lutfur Karim, Azharul Islam, Abdus Sadek, Kamruzzaman and Mohammad Jahangir Alam are the executive members of the committee.

According to the constitution of the Federation, Senior Secretary Shah Kamal is the President of the Federation.

















