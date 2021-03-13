Video
JFA U14 Girls' National Championship zonal event rolling tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sports Reporter

Mahfuza Akter Kiron, the chief of the Women's Football Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) speaks at a press meet regarding the JFA U14 Girls' National Championship at the BFF house on Saturday. photo: BFF

The zonal event of Under-14 Girls' National Football Championship sponsored by the Japan Football Association (JFA) and cosponsored by Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton Group is set to roll in different zones in the country from Monday.
The zonal round will be played at seven different zones including Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Patuakhali.
The zonal round will act as a joint qualification round for the final of the event as well as the Women's Football in the coming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games. The seven champion teams from the zone and Ansar football team, the defending champion of last Bangladesh Games Women's Football get into the final round of the event and Bangladesh Games.
A total of 42 teams are participating in the zonal round.
Among the venues, Munshiganj has challengers like the district teams from Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Chandpur, Madaripur, Faridpur and Manikganj.
Brahmanbaria venue contenders are Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Bandarban, Feni and Cox's Bazaar.
Mymensingh venue competitors are Mymensingh, Netrakona, Sherpur, Tangail, Jamalpur and Kishoreganj.
Dinajpur venue challengers are Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur.
Rajshahi venue teams are Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Gaibanda, Meherpur, Jhenaidah and Naogaon.
Khulna venue teams are Khulna, Narail, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Chuadanga and Jashore.
Finally, Patuakhali venue gets competitors including Patuakhali, Borguna, Pirojpur, Bhola, Jhalokathi and Magura.
"Although we invited all the 64 districts to participate in the championship, only 42 had shown their interest or were finally able to play here," said Mahfuza Akter Kiron, the chief of the Women's Football Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
While talking to media in a pre-event briefing on Saturday, this council member of FIFA and AFC said, "Each of the teams will receive Taka 20,000 as participation money while winners of each match will get Taka 5,000."
This BFF member also said that the champion and runner-up teams will be awarded Taka 50,000 and 25,000 correspondingly. The venue of the final round is yet to be decided.  


