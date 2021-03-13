Tigers to get local spinning coach during SL tour



Bangladesh National Team practice session at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

BCB is going to relay on local spinning coach for the next series. "We are giving emphasise on local spinning coach for Sri Lanka tour. We have been facing problems due to Covid-19 pandemic situation," Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists on Saturday.

"There has a big systematic issue to come and go in New Zealand during corona period. So, we are not going to get him now," he added.

Travelling during pandemic days means to stay isolated according to health policies of respective countries. To work with Tigers, Vettori must to perform quarantine after reaching in Bangladesh and will have to follow similar procedures in New Zealand returning home, which means almost one month to stay home-lock. Calculating time factor, Akram said, "To perform 30-day duty, he has to stay out of home for more 40 days which is really not ideal for him".

"So, we are thinking on him and will reach in a decision within few days," he revealed the plan of BCB. "In the mean time we'll be working with our local coach".

"If we brought him during series against West Indies then it would take 70 to 75 days for him to stay out of New Zealand, which wouldn't be good for him and viable of our Board," former Bangladesh skipper rationalised.

Bangladesh appointed Vettori as spinning coach for 100 days keeping ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in mind but the World Cup deferred one-year amidst corona pandemic.

Vettori however, worked with Tigers for about half of his contract at different schedules, who worked last in March last year during Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh. The southpaw master skipped the series against West Indies due to Covid-19 concerns. He resumed working with Tigers on March 11 ahead of the away series against New Zealand, starting on March 20.









