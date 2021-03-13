Xiaomi cleared from US blacklist

WASHINGTON, Mar 13: A US judge on Friday ordered Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi temporarily removed from a government blacklist barring American investment in the company.

Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.

Xiaomi was one of nine firms classified by the Pentagon as "Communist Chinese military companies." But US District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington ruled Friday the Departments of Defense and Treasury "have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling."

He issued a preliminary injunction removing Xiaomi from the blacklist and suspending the ban on US investors buying the company's securities. -AFP