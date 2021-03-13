Video
Burmese in US offered refuge from coup crackdown

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WASHINGTON, Mar 13: The US government said Friday that Myanmar citizens stranded by the violence following the country's military coup would be able to remain inside the United States under "temporary protected status."
"Due to the military coup and security forces' brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, using Myanmar's former name.
"After a thorough review of this dire situation, I have designated Burma for temporary protected status so that Burmese nationals and habitual residents may remain temporarily in the United States."    -AFP


