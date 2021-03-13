Pressure mounts as senators tell NY governor to quit

NEW YORK, Mar 13: The US senators for New York joined growing calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign as a seventh woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor.

Fellow Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Cuomo had "lost the confidence" of New Yorkers. Six women have accused Cuomo of unwanted kissing and groping. On Friday, another woman, a former New York reporter, said Cuomo harassed her.

Cuomo has denied the allegations against him and has defied calls to resign from Democrats. "I did not do what has been alleged," Cuomo said before facing the seventh complaint on Friday. "I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone."

In their statement, Schumer, who is also the Senate majority leader, and Gillibrand, said: "Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."

After his latest comments, the calls for him to quit his post redoubled, with New York's two US senators including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying the "multiple, credible" allegations mean Cuomo has lost the ability to govern.

"It is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," Schumer said in a statement with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "Governor Cuomo should resign."

A formal investigation was greenlighted this week to probe the claims, which now come from six women who say Cuomo sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them. -AFP







