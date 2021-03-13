Video
US, India, Australia, Japan to send 1b vaccines across Asia by end-2022

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Mar 13: Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.
The so-called "Quad" group of four nations want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.
The collaboration was "most pressing and valuable", foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a news conference in India's capital New Delhi after the four-way virtual summit. "The four countries have agreed to a plan to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and capacities, and logistical strengths so as to ramp up the manufacturing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.
"We believe this will speed up the process of post-pandemic recovery and enable families and businesses to put the COVID-19 crisis behind them." India will use its manufacturing capacity to make U.S. vaccines, with financing coming from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
Australia will finance training and provide last-mile logistical support for the distribution of vaccines, he added, that will predominantly go to the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia and countries in the Indian Ocean. The initiative, however, may be hampered by U.S. export restrictions on critical raw materials for India's vaccine supply chain.
Shringla said the issue is a bilateral one with the United States that has been raised by India's ambassador in Washington. "Consideration is being given to this very important point," he said, without elaborating.
The tie-up will not impact the production of vaccines for India's 1.4 billion people, Shringla added. The co-operation between these four democracies began with their joint response to the tsunami of 2004.
But President Biden has taken it to the leadership level for the first time as part of his policy of strengthening a strategic counterweight to Beijing.  His administration has been careful not to link the Quad explicitly to China, but the US is in the midst of a diplomatic drive to solidify alliances in response to Beijing's increasingly assertive global and regional role.
And there were plenty of implicit references to China in the comments after the meeting. The Quad leaders emphasised a "free and open Indo-Pacific" at a time when they're facing security challenges from Beijing.    -REUTERS


