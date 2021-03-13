4.3 lakh vaccinated in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: A total of 4,34,694 people have, so far, been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in eight districts of the division till Wednesday.

On Wednesday, some 12,458 people took a dose of the vaccine in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed this matter on Wednesday night.

He said 1,966 people in Rajshahi, 1,025 in Chapainawabganj, 1,033 in Natore, 2,004 people in Naogaon, 1,330 in Pabna, 1,864 in Sirajganj, 2,149 in Bogura and 527 in Joypurhat districts were vaccinated on Wednesday.