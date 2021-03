Countryside News

Countryside News

The voluntary blood donors formed a human chain in front of Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital on Bangabandhu Road in the town on Saturday, demanding an end to illegal blood transformation and arrest of those involved in the business. photo: observerCNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers brought out a procession at Samshernagar Chowmuhona in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar on Saturday, demanding arrest of the killers of Jalil Mia who was murdered on March 4. photo: observer