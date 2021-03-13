

Blind hafiz wants Braille machine to be self-reliant

He is living in Katerbile Village in Dewanganj. He believes the machine will help him to be self-reliant.

Hafiz Chan Saudagor lost his eye sight at the age of only four because of pox disease.

He ended up in an orphanage centre after his mother died in 1994. His father was killed by the Pakistan army during the War of Liberation in 1971.

With the help of a foreign woman, he studied in blind school in Dhaka and Khulna. With her assistance, he studied up to class ten. Later, he learned the holy Quran using the Braille System. He knows how to write Arabic, Bengali and English.

He is struggling with his wife and a 15-year-old son (SSC candidate this year) for survival. He has lost house by the Jamuna erosion.

Now he wants to be self-employed by writing Tafsir on the Quran. He needs a Braille machine. But it is impossible for him to purchase the machine at a cost of 70,000 to 80,000.

So he appealed for financial assistance. His contact number is 01732036997.





