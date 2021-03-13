Advance watermelon appears in Rajshahi



Advance watermelons on sale in a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

But traders are asking higher prices of these early fruits.

Consumers said, they are purchasing at increased prices to taste the new fruits.

According to field sources, early watermelons are available in city's Saheb Bazar, Railgate Gourhanga, and Shalban bazaars.

A fruit trader, Md Mamun, said early watermelons started to arrive 10-12 days back; as new fruit, the price is higher a bit; if the supply increases, the price will come down.

At present, watermelon is selling at Tk 42-50 per kg.

Trading sources said, watermelons are being brought from Potuakhali and Koakata; the sale is not so much; despite that 22 maunds of watermelons were sold on Thursday.

Consumer Salma Islam said, summer fruit watermelon tastes good; if the sun is so hot, it will be tasted much more.

This time watermelons seem advance produces, she said, adding, eating can be tasty.













RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: Advance watermelons have appeared in different bazaars of the district.But traders are asking higher prices of these early fruits.Consumers said, they are purchasing at increased prices to taste the new fruits.According to field sources, early watermelons are available in city's Saheb Bazar, Railgate Gourhanga, and Shalban bazaars.A fruit trader, Md Mamun, said early watermelons started to arrive 10-12 days back; as new fruit, the price is higher a bit; if the supply increases, the price will come down.At present, watermelon is selling at Tk 42-50 per kg.Trading sources said, watermelons are being brought from Potuakhali and Koakata; the sale is not so much; despite that 22 maunds of watermelons were sold on Thursday.Consumer Salma Islam said, summer fruit watermelon tastes good; if the sun is so hot, it will be tasted much more.This time watermelons seem advance produces, she said, adding, eating can be tasty.