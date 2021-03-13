44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: A total of 44 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.

Some 20 more people have contracted the virus in four districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,809 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Rajshahi, five in Naogaon, four in Bogura and one in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 24,441 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Friday morning.

Earlier, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,789 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, five in Chapainawabganj, one in Naogaon, four in Natore, one in Joypurhat, seven in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.









