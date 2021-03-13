Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: A total of 44 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.
Some 20 more people have contracted the virus in four districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,809 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Rajshahi, five in Naogaon, four in Bogura and one in Sirajganj districts.
Among the total infected, 24,441 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Friday morning.
Earlier, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,789 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday.
Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, five in Chapainawabganj, one in Naogaon, four in Natore, one in Joypurhat, seven in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4.3 lakh vaccinated in Rajshahi Div
Countryside News
Blind hafiz wants Braille machine to be self-reliant
Advance watermelon appears in Rajshahi
44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
‘Revolution occurred in agri sector’
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft