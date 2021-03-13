Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Two people including a minor child were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Mymensingh, on Saturday.

MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Delwat Hossain Dhalu, 40, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Baroikhali Village in Sreenagar Upazila of Munshiganj. He lived in a rented house in Char Rajendrapur Village under Talebpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a soil-laden trolley hit a motorcycle carrying Delwar in Kashimnagar Ghat area under Singair Municipality at around 10:30am, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Singair Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Delwar died there while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector of Singair Police Station (PS) Tareq confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the trolley.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imran, 7, son of Habibullah of Hatiber Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model PS Mahmudul Islam said a covered van hit Imran in Hatiber area on the Bhoradoba-Sagardighi Regional Road in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals barricaded the road with bamboo in protest against the accident at around 12pm.













