‘Revolution occurred in agri sector’

GAIBANDHA, Mar 13: Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam at a programme in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday said, a revolution has occurred in agriculture sector of the country as the farmers are producing various types of crops and getting desired output by using latest technologies.

A tremendous change had occurred in agriculture sector for taking pragmatic measures and for availability of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and other agro-inputs at farmers' level at the government initiative side by side with providing the modern agriculture technologies innovated by scientists to help the farmers boost production of crops and change their socio-economic condition, he also said.

Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam made the remarks as chief guest while addressing a field day on wheat field demonstration for the farmers at Hazipara near Kabilerbazar area under Malibari Union in Sadar Upazila.

Director General (DG) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Ashadullah, former DG of DAE Hamidur Rahman and Additional Director of Rangpur Region DAE Khandokar Abdul Wahed were attended the programme as special guests.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office under the DAE arranged the function to show the wheat field to the farmers so that they could farm the variety in coming seasons.

The Agriculture Secretary also said, for applying modern agriculture methods innovated by the agriculture scientists and extended by the DAE field level officials, one crop land had been turned into two, and two crop lands turned into three during the tenure of the present government.

Not only the production of Aman and Boro paddy had increased in this region, but also the production of all crops had increased; as a result, the country had achieved the food security, he added.

He asked the field level agriculture officials of the DAE to motivate the farmers to farm less irrigation-consuming crops like wheat, maize and pulses in place of high irrigation consuming Boro paddy to reduce the gradually mounting pressure on underground water.

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin presided over the function.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiul Alam and Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Imran, among others, were also present on the occasion.













