Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Mar 13: Failing to endure the torture by her dowry-greedy gambler husband, a woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Masuma Akhter Bobby was the wife of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Hapunia Uttarpara Village in the upazila.  
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ziaur used to torture Masuma for dowry money. Failing to endure the torture, Masuma took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her room in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Police Station Shahidul Islam Shahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed on Friday in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4.3 lakh vaccinated in Rajshahi Div
Countryside News
Blind hafiz wants Braille machine to be self-reliant
Advance watermelon appears in Rajshahi
44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
‘Revolution occurred in agri sector’
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft