Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura

BOGURA, Mar 13: Failing to endure the torture by her dowry-greedy gambler husband, a woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Masuma Akhter Bobby was the wife of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Hapunia Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ziaur used to torture Masuma for dowry money. Failing to endure the torture, Masuma took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Police Station Shahidul Islam Shahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed on Friday in this connection.













