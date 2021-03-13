Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists

Three people including an elderly man died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Tangail, Bogura and Natore, in two days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A minor boy died allegedly from wrong treatment at a private hospital in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sajid, 9, son of Juwl Mia of Lauhati Sushinara area in Delduar Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sajid was admitted to Dewan Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Mirzapur, but died from wrong treatment in the morning.

The hospital authorities went into hiding after the incident. Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BOGURA: A worker was killed in a fire that broke out at a mosquito coil factory in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Belal, 22, a resident of Shahzadpur upazila in Sirajganj.

Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Bajlur Rashid said a fire broke out at 'One Megha Super Mosquito' factory in Shikarpur area under Namuja Union in the early hours.

The other workers managed to come outside from the factory except Belal.

However, the firefighters brought the flame under control after one and a half hour of hectic effort and recovered the charred body of Belal.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bogura Sadar PS Abul Kamal Azad said they do not know whether the factory has a legal licence or not. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man died after falling from a litchi tree in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman Gain, 60, son of late Lohor Uddin Gain, a resident of Rayna Bharot Village in the upazila.

Baraigram Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momin Ali said Habibur fell from a litchi tree nearby the house in the afternoon, while he was spraying pesticides there, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.





