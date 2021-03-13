Video
Home Countryside

Swechchhasebak League leader’s wrist cut off at Lalmohan

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar 13: Some Juba League men cut off the wrist of a local leader of Swechchhasebak League in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Injured Md Jamid Uddin is the joint convener of Charbhuta Union Unit Swechchhasebak League in the upazila.
Local sources said Juba League leader Md Nuru asked Jamid to meet him at Madrasa Bazar over cell phone.
During the meeting, an altercation took place in between them. At one stage, Nuru and his associates hacked him, severing his wrist of the right hand.
Injured Jamid was first taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health complex, and, later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka.
It was learnt that Nuru was known as a terrorist in the area and he has a force.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Superintendent of Bhola Police Sarker Mohammad Kaisar confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to detain those involved in the incident.


