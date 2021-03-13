Video
Patients afflicted with diarrhoea, pneumonia on rise at Birampur

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Moshihur Rahman

Patients afflicted with diarrhoea, pneumonia on rise at Birampur

Patients afflicted with diarrhoea, pneumonia on rise at Birampur

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Mar 13: In a single day, a total of 14 diarrhoea-affected   children were admitted into the Birampur Upazila Health Complex in the district.
It was confirmed by the hospital's Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Abdullah Al Mahamud Shovan.
According to the hospital sources, the number of diarrhoea and pneumonia-affected patients is increasing day by day.
A visit on Tuesday at 10am to the hospital found no space was vacant in the child ward; mothers were seen accompanying their babies on floor.
With her pneumonia-affected baby son on the chest, one Khadiza Begum, wife of Ashraful Islam of Kushakhali Village,  said, "My father passed away few days back. I was in my father's house… I could not take care of my son properly… so he has been affected with pneumonia."
A senior nurse of the hospital Manzuara Begum said, patients increases every day. "Only today 14 babies of diarrhoea have been admitted," she added.
"We are providing treatment with due care," she further said.
A physician of the hospital Dr. Abul Kashem said, "We are receiving many diarrhoea patients every day. Probably, the diarrhoeal outbreak has been with the change of weather."
But the patients are not in critical condition so far, he added.
RMO Shovan said, "Despite the increasing number of patients we are continuing treatment round the clock."
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Solaiman Hossain Mehedi said, usually diarrhoea and pneumonia appear every year affecting children and elderly people.
He informed, patients are also coming from other upazilas to the Birampur Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
Problem is being faced by limited physicians and manpower, he mentioned, adding the patients are being treated with proper care.


