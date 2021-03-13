Woman divorced for giving birth to baby girl

A woman has been 'divorced' on Thursday reportedly for giving birth to a baby girl in Sadullapur Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Rokhsana Khatun, 23, gave birth to a baby girl at a private clinic in Rangpur Town four days back, shattering her in-laws' dream of having a baby boy.

Locals said Rokhsana was married off with Raza Mia of Sadullapur Upazila in the district one year ago.

They said the couple had been living a happy life until recently when medical tests confirmed that Rokhsana was bearing a girl child. Rokhsana's in-laws then started torturing her both physically and mentally. They also demanded dowry from her family.

On March 8, she gave birth to the baby girl at the Rangpur clinic and returned home on Thursday only to find its doors closed, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullahpur Police Station (PS) Masud Rana.

He said Rokhsana had to wait at the backyard of the house all day long enduring all the agony with her four-day-old child. In the evening, her in-laws said her husband had already issued 'triple talaq' (divorce) to her three months back.

Meanwhile, the newborn was getting sick for lack of necessary care outside the home for a long time.

Then she called the National Emergency Service over hotline 999. In response, police rushed in and found the gate of her in-laws' house locked.

Later, the law-enforcers sent Rokhsana to her parents' house along with the newborn baby.

Legal action will be taken against Roksana's in-laws once a written complaint filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.









