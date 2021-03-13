Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman divorced for giving birth to baby girl

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Countryside Desk

A woman has been 'divorced' on Thursday reportedly for giving birth to a baby girl in Sadullapur Upazila of Gaibandha District.
Rokhsana Khatun, 23, gave birth to a baby girl at a private clinic in Rangpur Town four days back, shattering her in-laws' dream of having a baby boy.
Locals said Rokhsana was married off with Raza Mia of Sadullapur Upazila in the district one year ago.
They said the couple had been living a happy life until recently when medical tests confirmed that Rokhsana was bearing a girl child. Rokhsana's in-laws then started torturing her both physically and mentally. They also demanded dowry from her family.
On March 8, she gave birth to the baby girl at the Rangpur clinic and returned home on Thursday only to find its doors closed, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullahpur Police Station (PS) Masud Rana.
He said Rokhsana had to wait at the backyard of the house all day long enduring all the agony with her four-day-old child. In the evening, her in-laws said her husband had already issued 'triple talaq' (divorce) to her three months back.
Meanwhile, the newborn was getting sick for lack of necessary care outside the home for a long time.
Then she called the National Emergency Service over hotline 999. In response, police rushed in and found the gate of her in-laws' house locked.
Later, the law-enforcers sent Rokhsana to her parents' house along with the newborn baby.
Legal action will be taken against Roksana's in-laws once a written complaint filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4.3 lakh vaccinated in Rajshahi Div
Countryside News
Blind hafiz wants Braille machine to be self-reliant
Advance watermelon appears in Rajshahi
44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
‘Revolution occurred in agri sector’
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft