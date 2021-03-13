

Nandigram farmers happy over bumper potato, fair prices

According to field sources, farmers are delighted about the present market prices of their new produces.

The farmlands in this upazila are very fertile. After three times of paddy farming, farmers start cultivating potato in the same fields.

This Robi season, 4,500 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila were targeted to cultivate potato with the production target of 1, 21,500 metric tons (MT). But ultimately, 3,480 ha could have been farmed.

Field sources said, already harvesting of the potato is going on in full swing in the upazila.

There is no marketing problem. As wholesalers are rounding village to village to purchase potato; potatoes are available for sale on road sides. So, they do not need to go to market for selling. At present, per kg potato is selling at Tk 10 to 12.

The potatoes are of diamond, cardinal, asterix and pakri varities.

A farmer, Ruhul Amin in Beerpoli Village of the upazila has cultivated potato on 100 bighas, farmer Ranjit Kumar of Muradpur Village cultivated potato on 30 bighas, farmer Saiful Islam of Ridhoil Village cultivated five bighas, and farmer Mahanta Kumar of Katham Village farmed 9.50 bighas.

They said, bumper yield has been this year too; per yield ranges between 120 and 130 maunds. Per bigha profit stands at Tk 25,000 to 30,000.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, this year potato has made the bumper production; farmers will be benefitted much.













