Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Nandigram farmers happy over bumper potato, fair prices

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

Nandigram farmers happy over bumper potato, fair prices

Nandigram farmers happy over bumper potato, fair prices

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Mar 13: This year's potato cultivation has made bumper production in Nandigram Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, farmers are delighted about the present market prices of their new produces.
The farmlands in this upazila are very fertile. After three times of paddy farming, farmers start cultivating potato in the same fields.
This Robi season, 4,500 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila were targeted to cultivate potato with the production target of 1, 21,500 metric tons (MT). But ultimately, 3,480 ha could have been farmed.
Field sources said, already harvesting of the potato is going on in full swing in the upazila.
There is no marketing problem. As wholesalers are rounding village to village to purchase potato; potatoes are available for sale on road sides. So, they do not need to go to market for selling.  At present, per kg potato is selling at Tk 10 to 12.  
The potatoes are of diamond, cardinal, asterix and pakri varities.
A farmer, Ruhul Amin in Beerpoli Village of the upazila has cultivated potato on 100 bighas, farmer Ranjit Kumar of Muradpur Village cultivated potato on 30 bighas, farmer Saiful Islam of Ridhoil Village cultivated five bighas, and farmer Mahanta Kumar of Katham Village  farmed 9.50 bighas.
They said, bumper yield has been this year too; per yield ranges between 120 and 130 maunds. Per bigha profit stands at Tk 25,000 to 30,000.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, this year potato has made the bumper production; farmers will be benefitted much.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4.3 lakh vaccinated in Rajshahi Div
Countryside News
Blind hafiz wants Braille machine to be self-reliant
Advance watermelon appears in Rajshahi
44 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
‘Revolution occurred in agri sector’
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft