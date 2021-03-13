42 people, one hotel fined at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 13: A mobile court here on Friday morning fined 42 people Tk 2,200 for not wearing face masks and a hotel Tk 1,000 under the Consumers' Right Protection Act in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted a drive in the weekly bazar in the upazila in the morning and fined them the amount.

UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha confirmed the drive.

She urged people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the drive.



















