Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Jamalpur and Bogura, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a young man from a maze field in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said local farmers spotted the body at the field in Atapara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death will be known after completion of autopsy.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Trisha Khatun, 19, was the wife of Shah Alam, a resident of Shuakoir Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sarishabari PS Shahadat Hossain said the couple often locked into altercation over family issues.

However, locals found Trisha hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house at around 2pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's husband and in-laws went into hiding after the incident, the ASI added.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a rickshaw-puller in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 50, a resident of Dobaria Village under Lahiripara Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body with a piece of shroud beside it at a field in the village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1am and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's younger brother Saidul said his brother apologised to him and left the house on Thursday after taking Tk 1,000 from him.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, suspecting that Jahangir might have committed suicide by taking poison.











