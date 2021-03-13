Four get life term in Jashore murder case

JASHORE, Mar 13: A court in the district on Thursday has sentenced four persons to life-term imprisonment in a case lodged over Motorcyclist Jashim murder in Shamshepur Village of Abhaynagar Upazila in 2007.

Jashore Special District and Sessions Judge Md Shamsul Haque pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Md Ayub Ali Sardar, Alom Sadar, Maruf Hossain and Rabi Sarder, residents of Shomspur Village in Abhaynagar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Jashim Uddin, son of Altaf Sardar of Arua Village in Keshabpur Upazila, used to bear his expenses by renting motorbike.

On January 13 in 2007, Alam and Maruf hired his motorcycle from Kalagachhi Bazar in Keshabpur and brought him to Maruf's house in Shomspur Village of Abhaynagar. After killing Jashim there, the miscreants took his motorcycle.

Later, the deceasd's uncle Aminur Islam filed a murder case against the four with Abhaynagar Police Station.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court against the four. After examining the evidences, the court found them guilty and handed down the the verdict.

The judgement was announced in the presence of Maruf Hossain and Ayub Ali Sarder in the court, while the other two convicts Alom Sarder and Rabi Sarder are absconding.

























