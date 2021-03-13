Fertiliser shop gutted in Sirajganj fire

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 13: A fertiliser and pesticide shop was gutted in fire in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place at Bilashpur Bazar under Madhainagar Union in the upazila at around 10pm.

Shahidul Islam, owner of the shop, claimed goods worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame with the help of the locals after about one hour of trying.

Tarash Fire Service Station Sub-Officer Md Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have originated from electric short circuit.






















