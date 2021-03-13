

Hailstorm damages croplands at Tentulia

Farmers in the upazila have been in tension apprehending production cut to their crops including wheat mainly.

This year wheat has been cultivated on 5,010 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila.

According to them, this year the hailstorm occurred at a time when their wheat fields were growing up with bumper yielding tenderness.

It was learnt, the heavy hailstorm fell down on Wednesday night in different areas of the upazila; it was triggered by gusty wind and rain; and the sizes of the hails were also bigger.

Many farmers said the hailstorm fell down suddenly, and they are in concern; the fields were hit at a time when their wheat harvesting time is very near.

Their concern was echoed by chilli growers also.

According to the upazila agriculture office sources, this year, wheat has been cultivated on 5,010 ha, Boro on 4,510 ha, and chilli on 700 ha in the upazila.

Asked about the crop damage by the hailstorm, Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam said, the damage was not so devastating.

In several areas, wheat plants got strewn but did not get broken, and chilli plant branches have broken down, he mentioned.

No other Rabi crop has been damaged, he claimed.











