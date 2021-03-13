Man killed, 35 injured in clash in two districts

A man was killed and at least 35 others were injured in separate clashes in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Faridpur, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed and 10 others were injured during a clash between two groups of villagers of Nimbari in Kasba Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fayez Mia, 55.

Mulgram Union Parishad Chairman Md Moinul Islam said Shakku Mia has a long standing altercation with Ratan Mia of the area over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, both the feuding groups locked into a clash at around 7am, which left Fayez, supporter of Ratan Mia, dead on the spot, and 10 others injured.

Officer-in-Charge of Kasba Police Station (PS) Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: At least 25 people were injured in a clash over trivial matter in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

About 10 houses and a mosque were also vandalised during the clash.

Police and local sources said the clash took place in between the people of Lutfar Shikder and Shahid Hawlader over a circumcise programme of the son of one Ripon Sheikh in Brahmanpara Village under Azimnagar Union in the upazila at noon, which left at least 25 people of both side injured and the vandalisation.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

A case was filed against 16 people with Bhanga PS in this connection.

However, police are trying to arrest the accused.

















