Marginal farmers in southern region suffer for less Aman production

BARISHAL, Mar 13: Farmers in southern region are trying hard to recoup their Aman production deficit by Boro.

The Aman rice production missed the target by more than 1.5 metric tons (MT) in the last season. This has caused big disarray among farmers. Mainly marginal farmers suffered the most due to the production cut.

According to field sources, middle and lower-middle farming families are already sensing a type of food famine in the region. At the same time, the agriculture economy of the region has witnessed a big jolt.

Though the Boro paddy is regarded as the main grain food crop at the national level, Aman is still the main food crop in southern region.

The production-cut in Aman paddy due to natural calamities has made a bad impact on agro-economic and socio-economic conditions.

Aman croplands in southern region were badly affected by strong tidal surge due to heavy rainfall in the month of Bhadra.

In the just concluded Kharip-2 season, about an additional 3,500 hectares (ha) of land was brought under Aman cultivation including Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in six districts of the southern region.

The total cultivation was 7,19,204 ha against the season's target of 7,15,922 ha.

A total of 17,94,037 MT of rice were supposed to be produced if the weather would be favourable. But the off-moon of Bhadra broke down dream of people in the southern region.

Heavy rainfall and deluge hit southern region by mid August. But the possibility of the disaster was rejected by the officials of the Department of the Agriculture Extension (DAE). Standing Aman croplands were devastated.

Later, farmers could not get time to grow Aman seedbeds to transplant saplings. As a result, Aman production was affected seriously during the Kharip-2 season.

The production of Aman paddy was 16,27,370 MT against the target of 19,94,000 MT; the target was missed by 36,6,630 MT.

During the period, the total Aman production in the country was higher by over one MT compared to the previous season.

According o DAE sources, during the last Kharip-2 season, 57,98,000 ha including about 2.5 lakh ha of additional land were brought under Aman cultivation. The production of Aman rice was 1,44,38,000 MT.

A total of about 13,66,000 ha was brought under Aush production. The rice production was about 37 lakh MT.

Though Aman production target was missed, adequate success was achieved in Aush production in southern region.

During Kharip-1 season, in six districts of the southern region, a total of 6,55,615 MT of rice including additional 50,000 MT was produced. The rice production target was 6,6,285 MT from about 2,43,000 ha.

DAE sources said, Aush production was not affected by Amphan. But the production would be higher by 50,000 MT if not hit by the Amphan.

The usual surplus food in the region is about 8,35,000 MT. This surplus food position is likely to come down to 6,70,000 MT, agriculture officials think.

According to DAE sources, the food demand in southern region for about 99,68,271 people is about 16,8,181 on the basis of average 442 gram per capita.

Besides, more 3,19,936 MT food grains are used as seeds yearly.

In 2019-2020 fiscal year, the food grain production including wheat, Aman, Aush , and Boro paddy was 27,6,28,375 MT in southern region. The net surplus was 8,34,717 MT.

Sources in the DAE said, the government is keeping a special eye at the Boro cultivation so that farmers can cover the deficit.

The Agriculture Ministry has fixed a rice production of 2.05 crore MT from 47.84 lakh ha this season.

Already, about hundred per cent of the Boro cultivation has been completed. So far, the Boro cultivation is hope-raising in six districts of the southern region.

A total of 1,66,566 ha have been cultivated in the region against the target of 1,39,015 ha. As a result, farmers and field level agriculture officials are expecting an additional Boro rice production of one MT against the targeted 6,03,000 MT.

