World kidney day: Keep your kidneys healthy

Dear Sir



Every organ of our body is said to be worthed. Kidney is one of them. Without the vital organ people cannot be survived. In spite of that, we are unconscious as to kidney disease. At present, 85 crore people are suffering from kidney disease in the whole world. And, 2 lakh people are suffering from kidney disease in our country.



Today World Kidney Day is being celebrated worldwide. Blood sugar, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking is liable for the kidney disease. Diabetes is the prime cause of kidney disease. Blood pressure is a prime cause of kidney disease. We should be checked blood sugar every month. Because, high -blood sugar is harmful for kidney. Smoking is detrimental for health, known to us. Having said that, we cannot but take it. So, be conscious. There is no alternative to conscious. World kidney Day is observed at joint enterprise of international Federation of kidney, and international society of Nephrology.



Today we have to raise awareness among common people to be aware of this common and life threatening disease.



Md Al-amin

Student of Dhaka College