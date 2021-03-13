Resuscitating educational institutions, facing post pandemic challenges



Shibly Shadik



Ministry of Education (MOE) has already declared a road map for the educational institutions. Initially, regular classes will be held for the students those will sit for the SSC and HSC examination in 2021. Considering all sides, an abridge version of syllabus--keeping an option of 40 days of class for SSC candidates and 80 days of class for HSC candidates--has been published by this time. Classes of other level students will be held a day in the first week and two days in the second week. And if overall conditions remain under control, regular classes may be held as usual. But pre-primary classes will remain off. It will be continued until further instructions given by the government.



Ensuring total and institution wise statistics and discipline of vaccination of the students, teachers and staffs are inevitable. Most effective outcome in this regard may be ensured if aforesaid programme is implemented through respective institutions of the students. Sporadic action or mismanagement may occur disordered situation. Apart from this, a good number of students and guardians are not well aware of it. They can also be discouraged to take vaccine for the negative propaganda. Again, if common instruction is given to vaccinate the students at their houses, it may create different new problems and challenges like maintaining discipline and keeping statistics of the programme etc rightly.



In that case, authority concerned may consider the recent past experience of the Ministry of Education (MOE) regarding textbook distribution among the primary and secondary level students for the academic year 2021 for fruitful vaccination. Class wise number of student based vaccination schedule--keeping three/four days for each class--under the supervision of respective institutions may bring more significant consequence. Regarding implementation of vaccination programme in academic institutions effectively, teachers and staffs will provide all sorts of necessary cooperation to the doctors, officers and staffs of the Ministry of Health. Thus the best effective outcome, statistics and overall discipline of this programme may be ensured.



Notably, 1st Covid-19 patient in the country was detected on 8 March 2020. Afterwards educational institutions declared closed from 17 March 2020. Since then entire education system of the country became paralyzed and jumbled up due to extreme hit of Covid-19. Educational institutions along with residential halls remained closed for all the year round. Students are kept out of classrooms and major public examinations including PECE, JSC, HSC and university exams have been postponed and more than one crore students of secondary level have been promoted based on assignments.



Auto and 100 per cent pass on the basis of JSC and SSC exam result have been given to the candidates of HSC examination 2020. It is indeed a great threat to the entire education system of the country. It is really difficult to encapsulate in words how Covid-19 causes disorientation for the children in following the usual class routine, hampering socialization and making them unsystematic.



Needless to say that, it was the demand of the guardians and all strata of the society to resuscitate the institutions without any further delay. University students raised their voices and demonstrated to revitalize the institutions. Breaking locks, hundreds of students of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University entered into their residential halls.



Not only that but also one of the teachers sent a 'Legal Notice' to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Director General, Secondary and Higher Education to reopen the educational institutions immediately without extending leaves on grounds that students are being addicted to mobile phones, laptop and so on as the institutions are closed for a long time. On smartphone, in the name of online classes they are watching you tube, gaming and TV day and night and being addicted.



However, educational institutions should be the ideal places for common skill development and confidence building to our future generation. We should emphasise on developing human values and ethics with real patriotic feeling among the students to create an illumined society. Our children need to be nurtured with good ethical and social values so that they excel in the society.



We must make our students physically and mentally robust by arranging different co-curricular activities so that they can sustain the challenges of reshaping them as good citizens of the country. Thus our students will face and cope up the post pandemic odds and challenges courageously and wisely and will reach new height of overall excellence. Therefore, let us renew our pledge and join hands together to remain united for significant achievements of our desirable objectives and better world for the future generation.

The writer is the principal, CMP School & College, Dampara Police Lines, Chattogram









Responsibly, government announced to reopen all sorts of primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions on 30 March and universities on 25 May 2021. Residential halls of the students will be opened on 17 May 2021. Before reopening institutions, vaccination of all the students, teachers, officers, employees and all concerned must be ensured. Alongside, as the educational institutions remained closed over a year, extensive cleanliness program, renovation of the institutions, spraying antiseptic medicine in the classrooms, offices, compounds and surroundings must be ensured. At the same time, wearing mask, maintaining social distances etc are also inevitable. Meanwhile, government instructed deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure the reopening of all the educational institutions after ensuring necessary measures.Ministry of Education (MOE) has already declared a road map for the educational institutions. Initially, regular classes will be held for the students those will sit for the SSC and HSC examination in 2021. Considering all sides, an abridge version of syllabus--keeping an option of 40 days of class for SSC candidates and 80 days of class for HSC candidates--has been published by this time. Classes of other level students will be held a day in the first week and two days in the second week. And if overall conditions remain under control, regular classes may be held as usual. But pre-primary classes will remain off. It will be continued until further instructions given by the government.Ensuring total and institution wise statistics and discipline of vaccination of the students, teachers and staffs are inevitable. Most effective outcome in this regard may be ensured if aforesaid programme is implemented through respective institutions of the students. Sporadic action or mismanagement may occur disordered situation. Apart from this, a good number of students and guardians are not well aware of it. They can also be discouraged to take vaccine for the negative propaganda. Again, if common instruction is given to vaccinate the students at their houses, it may create different new problems and challenges like maintaining discipline and keeping statistics of the programme etc rightly.In that case, authority concerned may consider the recent past experience of the Ministry of Education (MOE) regarding textbook distribution among the primary and secondary level students for the academic year 2021 for fruitful vaccination. Class wise number of student based vaccination schedule--keeping three/four days for each class--under the supervision of respective institutions may bring more significant consequence. Regarding implementation of vaccination programme in academic institutions effectively, teachers and staffs will provide all sorts of necessary cooperation to the doctors, officers and staffs of the Ministry of Health. Thus the best effective outcome, statistics and overall discipline of this programme may be ensured.Notably, 1st Covid-19 patient in the country was detected on 8 March 2020. Afterwards educational institutions declared closed from 17 March 2020. Since then entire education system of the country became paralyzed and jumbled up due to extreme hit of Covid-19. Educational institutions along with residential halls remained closed for all the year round. Students are kept out of classrooms and major public examinations including PECE, JSC, HSC and university exams have been postponed and more than one crore students of secondary level have been promoted based on assignments.Auto and 100 per cent pass on the basis of JSC and SSC exam result have been given to the candidates of HSC examination 2020. It is indeed a great threat to the entire education system of the country. It is really difficult to encapsulate in words how Covid-19 causes disorientation for the children in following the usual class routine, hampering socialization and making them unsystematic.Needless to say that, it was the demand of the guardians and all strata of the society to resuscitate the institutions without any further delay. University students raised their voices and demonstrated to revitalize the institutions. Breaking locks, hundreds of students of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University entered into their residential halls.Not only that but also one of the teachers sent a 'Legal Notice' to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Director General, Secondary and Higher Education to reopen the educational institutions immediately without extending leaves on grounds that students are being addicted to mobile phones, laptop and so on as the institutions are closed for a long time. On smartphone, in the name of online classes they are watching you tube, gaming and TV day and night and being addicted.However, educational institutions should be the ideal places for common skill development and confidence building to our future generation. We should emphasise on developing human values and ethics with real patriotic feeling among the students to create an illumined society. Our children need to be nurtured with good ethical and social values so that they excel in the society.We must make our students physically and mentally robust by arranging different co-curricular activities so that they can sustain the challenges of reshaping them as good citizens of the country. Thus our students will face and cope up the post pandemic odds and challenges courageously and wisely and will reach new height of overall excellence. Therefore, let us renew our pledge and join hands together to remain united for significant achievements of our desirable objectives and better world for the future generation.The writer is the principal, CMP School & College, Dampara Police Lines, Chattogram